“Relying on the government to protect your privacy is like asking a peeping tom to install your window blinds.” – John Perry Barlow
Virtual mailboxes
Instantly create as many email addresses as you need - each associated with their own group of contacts. Share addresses with anyone, but keep your real email address private. Stop telecom companies, governments and hackers from seeing with whom you communicate
End-to-end encryption
Each virtual mailbox is automatically setup with 4096-bit GPG and S/MIME encryption keys and certificates. All email stored at MsgSafe.io is encrypted. You can manage the encryption profile for each contact you communicate with. MsgSafe.io cannot read your email
Bring or buy your own domain
Protect your entire family or organization by managing all virtual mailboxes and email addresses with the domain you already own. If you don’t own a domain, you can use our domain registration services to purchase a domain integrated with MsgSafe.io and privacy protection
Secure, encrypted voice & video
You don’t trust FaceTime, Skype, Duo, Hangouts and similar services hosted by companies like Apple, Microsoft and Google? Try our secure and private audio and video services. You can invite people to call you from a browser link
Email analysis & filtering
Effortlessly learn about the contacts that communicate with you. Learn the source of origination, geographic path, and other details about the email you receive. If you don’t like what you see, you can change your rules, without changing your email addresses
Dedicated to improving your privacy
With rocketing growth online and improvements to computer capacity, governments and the private sector are collecting and sharing information on every facet of people’s lives. We are dedicated to actively improving privacy protection with innovative technology
Monthly plans
Annual plans
All plans include
dozens of ready-to-use domains
no limit on incoming emails
domain purchase & integration
connect your own domain
GPG and S/MIME support
encrypted mailboxes
secure 1:1 audio and video chat
email path analytics
Get email addresses/mailboxes that originate email from 6+ countries; including Curaçao, United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, United States and Singapore.